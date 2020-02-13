Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) is Rational Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,917 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Rational Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,777. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.72. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.72 and a 12 month high of $54.50.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.1331 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

