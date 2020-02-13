Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Bought by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,050 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $8,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 289.3% during the third quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 7,365,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,399,000 after buying an additional 5,473,000 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,942,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,635,000 after acquiring an additional 98,825 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 1,647,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,569,000 after acquiring an additional 74,311 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,601,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,578,000 after acquiring an additional 79,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 952.6% during the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 1,316,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,514 shares in the last quarter.

SCHX traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.78. 3,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,477. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.60. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $65.19 and a 12 month high of $80.73.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

