Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) Short Interest Update

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,450,000 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the January 15th total of 2,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 377,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $120.00. 323,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,163. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52-week low of $75.91 and a 52-week high of $125.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.50 and a 200-day moving average of $106.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by $0.12. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 38.31% and a net margin of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $365.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.39) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.90%.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Adam Hanft sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,674,330. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMG. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 213.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 723,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,835,000 after purchasing an additional 492,833 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter worth $22,223,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,344,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,804,000 after buying an additional 103,962 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 332,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,849,000 after buying an additional 94,800 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 158,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,823,000 after buying an additional 72,377 shares during the period. 66.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on SMG. ValuEngine upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.02.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

