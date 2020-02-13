SCRIV NETWORK Market Cap Reaches $17,159.00 (SCRIV)

SCRIV NETWORK (CURRENCY:SCRIV) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 13th. SCRIV NETWORK has a total market cap of $17,159.00 and $21.00 worth of SCRIV NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SCRIV NETWORK coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex, Crex24 and STEX. In the last seven days, SCRIV NETWORK has traded 29.1% higher against the dollar.

SCRIV NETWORK Profile

SCRIV NETWORK (CRYPTO:SCRIV) is a PoW + Masternodes coin that uses the TRIBUS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 10th, 2018. SCRIV NETWORK’s total supply is 42,007,077 coins and its circulating supply is 24,744,362 coins. The Reddit community for SCRIV NETWORK is /r/SCRIV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SCRIV NETWORK’s official message board is steemit.com/@scriv. The official website for SCRIV NETWORK is scriv.network. SCRIV NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @scriv_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SCRIV NETWORK

SCRIV NETWORK can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRIV NETWORK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SCRIV NETWORK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SCRIV NETWORK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

