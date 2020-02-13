SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,800 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the January 15th total of 65,500 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ WORX opened at $2.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.71. SCWorx has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $8.15.

SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter.

About SCWorx

SCWorx Corp. provides software solutions for the management of health care providers' foundational business applications. The company provides services related to repair, normalization, and interoperability of information, as well as big data analytics model that provides Web portal for display, and reporting and analysis of the information contained within the data warehouse.

