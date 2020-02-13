Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Shares Bought by 1492 Capital Management LLC

1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,462 shares during the quarter. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida comprises 2.7% of 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. 1492 Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $3,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBCF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,312,000 after buying an additional 5,739 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 508.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,132,000 after buying an additional 201,441 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 7.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the second quarter worth $4,652,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 226.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SBCF opened at $27.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52 week low of $22.35 and a 52 week high of $31.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.25 and its 200 day moving average is $27.43.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 28.49%. The company had revenue of $78.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.32 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBCF shares. B. Riley downgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.13.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury management services, as well as home mortgage products; and brokerage and annuity services.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF).

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.