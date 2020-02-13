Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Short Interest Update

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the January 15th total of 1,490,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 239,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SBCF shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. B. Riley cut shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.13.

Shares of SBCF traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.96. 1,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,183. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52-week low of $22.35 and a 52-week high of $31.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.43. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $78.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.32 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 11.08%. On average, research analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBCF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 5,739 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 508.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,132,000 after purchasing an additional 201,441 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 7.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,652,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 226.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury management services, as well as home mortgage products; and brokerage and annuity services.

