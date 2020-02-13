Seaport Global Securities Weighs in on Valvoline Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:VVV)

Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Valvoline in a research report issued on Monday, February 10th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.46 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.41.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Valvoline from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

Valvoline stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.99. 3,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,449,479. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.88. Valvoline has a twelve month low of $16.90 and a twelve month high of $23.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.90.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $607.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.85 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.34% and a negative return on equity of 110.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.37%.

In other Valvoline news, SVP Frances E. Lockwood sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,617. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,713 shares of company stock valued at $85,635. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 2,577.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 97,856 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Valvoline by 1,520.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 146,008 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Valvoline by 31.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 23,992 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Valvoline by 103.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 8,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Valvoline during the second quarter worth $334,000. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

