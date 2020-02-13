Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) Short Interest Update

Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a decrease of 11.8% from the January 15th total of 1,520,000 shares. Approximately 18.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 181,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Secureworks by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 651,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,665,000 after buying an additional 4,384 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Secureworks by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 628,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,359,000 after purchasing an additional 34,404 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Secureworks during the first quarter worth approximately $3,519,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Secureworks by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Secureworks by 1,276.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 123,769 shares during the period. 10.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCWX traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.06. 2,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,709. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.44 and a beta of 1.24. Secureworks has a one year low of $10.37 and a one year high of $23.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.42.

Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $141.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.12 million. Secureworks had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. Secureworks’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Secureworks will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SCWX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Secureworks in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Secureworks in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Secureworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Secureworks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Secureworks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

SecureWorks Corp., a cybersecurity company, provides an integrated suite of intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations worldwide. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.

