Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SEEL) Short Interest Up 13.3% in January

Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SEEL) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the January 15th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 519,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SEEL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Seelos Therapeutics from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seelos Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.44.

Get Seelos Therapeutics alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEEL. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Seelos Therapeutics by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,118,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 108,665 shares during the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $451,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 15.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 41,256 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 104.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 239,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 122,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 412.7% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 82,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 66,028 shares in the last quarter. 12.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEEL traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.82. 8,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,028. Seelos Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $7.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.18.

About Seelos Therapeutics

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company is focused on neurological and psychiatric disorders, including orphan indications. Its lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of suicidality in post-traumatic stress disorder and in depressive disorder; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for monotherapy in early stage Parkinson's disease patients.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Seelos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seelos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.