Select Medical (SEM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect Select Medical to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter.

Shares of Select Medical stock opened at $25.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.33. Select Medical has a 52 week low of $12.96 and a 52 week high of $25.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SEM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $18.00 price objective on Select Medical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Select Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

In related news, EVP Michael E. Tarvin sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $1,156,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 356,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,503,020.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leopold Swergold sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $554,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 222,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,942,036.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,263,900 over the last ninety days. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

