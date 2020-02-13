Semafo Inc. (TSE:SMF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Semafo Inc. (TSE:SMF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.44.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SMF shares. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$6.50 price objective on shares of Semafo in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Semafo from C$8.00 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Semafo from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Semafo from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Sprott Securities upgraded Semafo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$4.80 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of Semafo stock opened at C$3.27 on Thursday. Semafo has a 52-week low of C$2.36 and a 52-week high of C$5.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Semafo Company Profile

SEMAFO Inc, a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in West Africa. The company operates the Mana Mine in Burkina Faso, which includes the Siou deposit. It also holds a 90% interest in the Boungou project. The company was formerly known as West Africa Mining Exploration Corporation Inc and changed its name to SEMAFO Inc in May 1997.

