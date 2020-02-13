Semux Price Down 20.7% Over Last Week (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 13th. During the last week, Semux has traded down 20.7% against the dollar. Semux has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and $29,158.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Semux coin can now be purchased for about $0.0972 or 0.00000952 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00052072 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00030566 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00017844 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002986 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006061 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002849 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 113.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000092 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Semux Coin Profile

Semux is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 7th, 2017. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 coins. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject. The official website for Semux is www.semux.org.

Semux Coin Trading

Semux can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

