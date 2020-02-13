Sentient Coin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $20,109.00 (SEN)

Sentient Coin (CURRENCY:SEN) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Sentient Coin has a market capitalization of $610,036.00 and approximately $20,109.00 worth of Sentient Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sentient Coin has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. One Sentient Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex, Ethfinex and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $129.90 or 0.01269337 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00048045 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00019947 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00229544 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00009444 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002480 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00068166 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004635 BTC.

About Sentient Coin

Sentient Coin (CRYPTO:SEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Blake2b

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. Sentient Coin’s total supply is 1,762,262,602 coins and its circulating supply is 1,352,262,603 coins. Sentient Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sentient Coin’s official website is consensus.ai.

Sentient Coin Coin Trading

Sentient Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentient Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentient Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentient Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

