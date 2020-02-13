Sentinel (SENT) Price Reaches $0.0015 on Exchanges

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Over the last week, Sentinel has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Sentinel token can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX and YoBit. Sentinel has a market capitalization of $2.98 million and approximately $54,650.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

U Network (UUU) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000050 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 27.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sentinel Profile

Sentinel is a token. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio. The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co.

Buying and Selling Sentinel

Sentinel can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

