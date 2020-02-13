Sesen Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SESN) Short Interest Up 12.6% in January

Sesen Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SESN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,930,000 shares, an increase of 12.6% from the January 15th total of 3,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,696,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sesen Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.25 target price on shares of Sesen Bio in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SESN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,708. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average of $1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.65. Sesen Bio has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $2.60.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts predict that Sesen Bio will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sesen Bio by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,554,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 22,228 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sesen Bio in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sesen Bio by 3.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,453,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 53,605 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Sesen Bio in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Sesen Bio by 60.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 41,128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

Sesen Bio Company Profile

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

