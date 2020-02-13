Seven Generations Energy Ltd (TSE:VII) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd (TSE:VII) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.88.

Several research firms have issued reports on VII. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$10.50 price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

TSE VII opened at C$6.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.68. Seven Generations Energy has a 1 year low of C$5.99 and a 1 year high of C$11.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.76.

About Seven Generations Energy

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in development of natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 537,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta; and in the approximately 506,000 acres in Montney.

