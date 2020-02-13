Sfmg LLC Sells 2,275 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sfmg LLC trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 503,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 164,241 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 543.5% in the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 299.3% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.48.

Shares of XOM traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.88. The stock had a trading volume of 9,300,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,466,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $59.62 and a 1-year high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

