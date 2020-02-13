Share Buyback Plan Authorized by Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Board of Directors

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 11th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Primerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. William Blair upgraded shares of Primerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.00.

PRI stock traded up $5.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $135.77. 67,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,516. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Primerica has a 52 week low of $108.75 and a 52 week high of $138.05.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $530.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.19 million. Primerica had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 22.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that Primerica will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Primerica’s payout ratio is 18.55%.

In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $268,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,311.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total transaction of $401,520.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 26,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,585,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,360 in the last 90 days. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

