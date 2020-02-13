Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SHEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 10.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 7,390 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 18.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after buying an additional 14,697 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 57.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 27,487 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 39.0% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,377,000 after purchasing an additional 338,910 shares during the period. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHEN stock opened at $46.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.45. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a one year low of $29.61 and a one year high of $51.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 41.20 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services.

Featured Story: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.