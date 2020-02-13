SHIELD Market Capitalization Achieves $110,028.00 (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 48.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 13th. One SHIELD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $110,028.00 and $123.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10,221.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $267.62 or 0.02614253 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $473.01 or 0.04620538 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.62 or 0.00787536 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $91.80 or 0.00896719 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00116139 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009775 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00025930 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.71 or 0.00700531 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

SHIELD (CRYPTO:XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SHIELD is www.shieldx.sh. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency.

SHIELD Coin Trading

SHIELD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

