Shift 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $201.00 (SHIFT)

Shift (CURRENCY:SHIFT) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One Shift coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0402 or 0.00000393 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Bittrex, Upbit and IDAX. During the last week, Shift has traded up 17.5% against the US dollar. Shift has a total market capitalization of $552,007.00 and approximately $201.00 worth of Shift was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Shift alerts:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Shift Profile

Shift is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2016. Shift’s total supply is 13,739,044 coins. The official website for Shift is www.shiftnrg.org. Shift’s official Twitter account is @ShiftNrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Shift is /r/ShiftNrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Shift

Shift can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Livecoin, IDAX and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shift should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shift using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shift and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.