Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Raised to $585.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at SunTrust Banks from $340.00 to $585.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SHOP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Shopify to $450.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Sunday, January 26th. Mizuho started coverage on Shopify in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Shopify from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $444.39.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of Shopify stock traded up $15.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $546.69. 1,822,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,088,832. The company has a quick ratio of 11.21, a current ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Shopify has a twelve month low of $169.56 and a twelve month high of $593.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $446.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $367.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -483.79 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. J. Goldman & Company purchased a new position in Shopify in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,320,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at $3,101,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its position in shares of Shopify by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 91,352 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 40,852 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 229,354 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 362.8% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 29,851 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 23,401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.36% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.