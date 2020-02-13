Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) PT Raised to $575.00 at KeyCorp

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target raised by research analysts at KeyCorp from $485.00 to $575.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SHOP. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Shopify to $450.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $444.39.

Shopify stock traded up $15.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $546.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,822,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088,832. The stock has a market cap of $56.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -483.79 and a beta of 1.19. Shopify has a 1 year low of $169.56 and a 1 year high of $593.89. The company has a quick ratio of 11.21, a current ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $446.48 and a 200 day moving average of $367.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Gs Investments Inc. grew its position in Shopify by 178.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.36% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

