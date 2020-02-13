Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Given New C$600.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Shopify (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$385.00 to C$600.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 15.95% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Pi Financial upgraded Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$590.00 to C$830.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shopify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$413.43.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify stock traded up C$7.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$713.89. The stock had a trading volume of 204,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,998. Shopify has a twelve month low of C$226.05 and a twelve month high of C$786.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.02 billion and a PE ratio of -622.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 10.45 and a current ratio of 11.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$582.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$483.91.

In other Shopify news, Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$413.77, for a total value of C$172,126.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$213,917.37. Also, Senior Officer Jeffrey Kane Weiser sold 284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$418.38, for a total value of C$118,819.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160 shares in the company, valued at C$66,940.66. Insiders sold 775 shares of company stock worth $322,129 in the last quarter.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.