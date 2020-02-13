Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Upgraded by Pi Financial to “Buy”

Shopify (TSE:SHOP) was upgraded by stock analysts at Pi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$830.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$590.00. Pi Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of SHOP stock traded up C$7.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$713.89. 204,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,998. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -622.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 10.45 and a current ratio of 11.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$582.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$483.91. Shopify has a 52 week low of C$226.05 and a 52 week high of C$786.07.

In other Shopify news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Kane Weiser sold 284 shares of Shopify stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$418.38, for a total value of C$118,819.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 160 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$66,940.66. Also, Director Gail Faye Goodman sold 61 shares of Shopify stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$416.84, for a total transaction of C$25,427.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,061,266.31. Insiders have sold a total of 775 shares of company stock valued at $322,129 in the last ninety days.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

