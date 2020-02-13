Short Interest in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Decreases By 13.5%

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,410,000 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the January 15th total of 13,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Approximately 18.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ANF. B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.46.

NYSE ANF traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.16. 455,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,893,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.58. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52 week low of $13.58 and a 52 week high of $30.63.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $863.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.82 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 175.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,029 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,183 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth about $178,000.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

