Short Interest in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Rises By 15.8%

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,490,000 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the January 15th total of 2,150,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 696,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Shares of AMG opened at $83.71 on Thursday. Affiliated Managers Group has a fifty-two week low of $71.08 and a fifty-two week high of $115.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.57 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 19.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group will post 14.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 9.00%.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Jide James Zeitlin sold 2,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total value of $223,700.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,439.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick T. Ryan sold 3,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $287,820.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,458.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 2,244.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,344 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 18.3% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMG. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Affiliated Managers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.17.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

