Short Interest in Allied Healthcare Products Inc (NASDAQ:AHPI) Increases By 13.3%

Allied Healthcare Products Inc (NASDAQ:AHPI) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the January 15th total of 4,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Allied Healthcare Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Allied Healthcare Products alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AHPI opened at $2.14 on Thursday. Allied Healthcare Products has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $5.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 million, a P/E ratio of -5.78 and a beta of -0.35.

Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.98 million for the quarter. Allied Healthcare Products had a negative return on equity of 17.53% and a negative net margin of 4.64%.

About Allied Healthcare Products

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company's respiratory care/anesthesia products comprise air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products include aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, and portable suction equipment.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Healthcare Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Healthcare Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.