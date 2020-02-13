Short Interest in American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ:AOBC) Rises By 12.4%

American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ:AOBC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,820,000 shares, a growth of 12.4% from the January 15th total of 2,510,000 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 822,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AOBC shares. BidaskClub raised shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

Get American Outdoor Brands alerts:

AOBC traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.22. 9,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.10 million, a PE ratio of 170.58 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.07. American Outdoor Brands has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $13.06.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $154.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.50 million. American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 0.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Outdoor Brands will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOBC. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 80.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 6,455 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 12,848 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Outdoor Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,398,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,708 shares during the period. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 45,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company's Firearms segment offers handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Gemtech, and Thompson/Center Arms brands.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for American Outdoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Outdoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.