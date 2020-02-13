Short Interest in Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Decreases By 14.5%

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 688,600 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the January 15th total of 805,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 199,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 15th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Sidoti upped their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.67.

Shares of AIT stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.01. The company had a trading volume of 150,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,391. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 12 month low of $49.45 and a 12 month high of $70.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.48 and its 200 day moving average is $60.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $833.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.19 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

