Short Interest in Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) Increases By 15.3%

Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,920,000 shares, a growth of 15.3% from the January 15th total of 3,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE:ASB opened at $20.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. Associated Banc has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $23.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $293.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.30 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 20.79%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Associated Banc will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.55%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ASB. Bank of America set a $19.00 price target on Associated Banc and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Associated Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stephens set a $22.00 price target on Associated Banc and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Associated Banc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

In other news, EVP John P. Hankerd sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $65,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,566 shares in the company, valued at $469,060.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $124,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,806.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,800 shares of company stock valued at $313,370 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASB. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 86.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 91,737 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 4.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 426.5% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 8,086 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 11.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Associated Banc in the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

