Short Interest in Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) Drops By 14.8%

Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the January 15th total of 1,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 754,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
In other Avalara news, insider William Ingram sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total transaction of $1,783,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,601.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 9,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $741,314.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,111,293.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,109 shares of company stock worth $7,742,934 over the last three months. 21.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVLR. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Avalara by 1,145.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avalara during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Avalara during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in Avalara during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Avalara by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AVLR stock traded down $2.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $90.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,237,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,838. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.17 and a 200 day moving average of $78.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.56 and a beta of 0.46. Avalara has a 1-year low of $47.00 and a 1-year high of $94.31.
Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 15.51% and a negative net margin of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $107.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Avalara will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AVLR has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Avalara in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Avalara from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Avalara in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Avalara from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.26.
Avalara Company Profile
Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.
