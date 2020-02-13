Short Interest in Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) Drops By 14.8%

Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the January 15th total of 1,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 754,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Avalara news, insider William Ingram sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total transaction of $1,783,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,601.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 9,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $741,314.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,111,293.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,109 shares of company stock worth $7,742,934 over the last three months. 21.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Avalara alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVLR. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Avalara by 1,145.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avalara during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Avalara during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in Avalara during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Avalara by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVLR stock traded down $2.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $90.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,237,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,838. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.17 and a 200 day moving average of $78.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.56 and a beta of 0.46. Avalara has a 1-year low of $47.00 and a 1-year high of $94.31.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 15.51% and a negative net margin of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $107.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Avalara will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVLR has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Avalara in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Avalara from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Avalara in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Avalara from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.26.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Read More: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.