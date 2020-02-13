Short Interest in Bank of SC Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) Drops By 15.2%

Bank of SC Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the January 15th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKSC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,030. The firm has a market cap of $103.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Bank of SC has a 1 year low of $17.32 and a 1 year high of $20.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.77.

Bank of SC (NASDAQ:BKSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Bank of SC had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 34.69%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bank of SC stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of SC Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,371 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.36% of Bank of SC worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

Bank of SC Company Profile

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as the holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides commercial banking services to individuals, professionals, and small and middle market businesses in South Carolina. The company offers a range of deposit products, including non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

