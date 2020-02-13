Short Interest in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) Declines By 14.1%

Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,160,000 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the January 15th total of 3,680,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKI. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Black Knight by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,061,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,618 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Black Knight by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,557,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,246,000 after buying an additional 673,766 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Black Knight by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,500,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,995,000 after buying an additional 166,867 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Black Knight by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,441,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,927,000 after buying an additional 1,544,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Black Knight by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,254,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,818,000 after buying an additional 912,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

BKI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Knight Equity cut Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Compass Point cut Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A cut Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Black Knight has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.42.

BKI traded up $1.10 on Thursday, hitting $70.00. 1,230,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,942. Black Knight has a 12 month low of $51.03 and a 12 month high of $70.34. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 68.63, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.95 and its 200-day moving average is $62.96.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

