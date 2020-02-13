Short Interest in Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) Rises By 12.4%

Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 898,400 shares, a growth of 12.4% from the January 15th total of 799,600 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 278,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CBT shares. UBS Group upgraded Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Cabot in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird cut Cabot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.71.

Get Cabot alerts:

In related news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 2,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $136,947.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,716.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 463.9% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 81.3% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CBT traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,934. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Cabot has a twelve month low of $37.11 and a twelve month high of $50.58.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $727.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.38 million. Cabot had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cabot will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.81%.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.