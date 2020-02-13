Short Interest in CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) Grows By 15.9%

CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 760,700 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the January 15th total of 656,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE GIB opened at $77.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. CGI has a 1-year low of $65.32 and a 1-year high of $87.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.80 and its 200 day moving average is $80.18.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 10.18%. CGI’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CGI will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CGI during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in CGI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in CGI by 182.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in CGI by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in CGI by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. 55.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GIB. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of CGI in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of CGI in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of CGI in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Pi Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of CGI in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.14.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

