Short Interest in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Expands By 10.5%

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the January 15th total of 1,810,000 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 283,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Cohu during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,435,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Cohu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Cohu by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cohu by 922.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after buying an additional 162,438 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cohu by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,311,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,793,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:COHU traded down $1.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 919,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,987. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Cohu has a 12 month low of $11.37 and a 12 month high of $26.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.47.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Cohu had a negative net margin of 17.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.35%. Research analysts anticipate that Cohu will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COHU has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Cohu in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cohu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Cohu in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Cohu from $3.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

