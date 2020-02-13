Short Interest in Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Declines By 12.6%

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the January 15th total of 39,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, Director Matthew Jauchius bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.55 per share, for a total transaction of $46,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,948.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $77,050 over the last quarter.

Get Core Molding Technologies alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 8.0% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 512,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 37,811 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 472,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 9,112 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 404,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 28.4% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 89,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 19,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CMT opened at $3.05 on Thursday. Core Molding Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $8.61.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $74.66 million for the quarter.

About Core Molding Technologies

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures sheet molding compound (SMC) and molder of thermoset and thermoplastic products. It specializes in large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, including compression molding of SMC, glass mat thermoplastics, bulk molding compounds, and direct long-fiber thermoplastics; and spray-up, hand lay-up, resin transfer molding, structural foam and structural Web injection molding, reaction injection molding, and utilizing dicyclopentadiene technology.

Featured Article: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Core Molding Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Molding Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.