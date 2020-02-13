Short Interest in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Grows By 10.9%

Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,180,000 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the January 15th total of 3,770,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:DG traded up $1.19 on Thursday, hitting $159.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 966,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,370. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.16. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $108.74 and a 1 year high of $166.98. The company has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Dollar General had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 21.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 147,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,390,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 5,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 37,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Dollar General from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dollar General from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.95.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

