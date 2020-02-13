Short Interest in Energous Corp (NASDAQ:WATT) Increases By 11.6%

Energous Corp (NASDAQ:WATT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,010,000 shares, an increase of 11.6% from the January 15th total of 4,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 662,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days. Currently, 20.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of WATT stock opened at $1.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.73. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Energous has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $11.54. The company has a market capitalization of $58.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.61.

Get Energous alerts:

In other news, CEO Stephen R. Rizzone acquired 21,580 shares of Energous stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.07 per share, for a total transaction of $44,670.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 575,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,740.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Cesar Johnston sold 22,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $44,835.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 271,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,166.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,837 shares of company stock valued at $137,533. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WATT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energous by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,678,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,335,000 after acquiring an additional 229,776 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energous by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,196,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,227,000 after buying an additional 130,228 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Energous during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Buckingham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energous during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Doheny Asset Management CA lifted its position in shares of Energous by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 758,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 24,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.67% of the company’s stock.

WATT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Energous from $8.20 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Energous in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Energous from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.17.

About Energous

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a collaboration with vivo Global to explore integrating WattUp into smartphone designs that charge wirelessly over-the-air.

Featured Article: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Energous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.