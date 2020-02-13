Short Interest in Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) Decreases By 11.6%

Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a decline of 11.6% from the January 15th total of 1,720,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 497,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTDR traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.79. The company had a trading volume of 503,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,621. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.76 and its 200 day moving average is $47.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of -0.59. Frontdoor has a twelve month low of $27.77 and a twelve month high of $53.29.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Frontdoor in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine cut Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Frontdoor in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 461.6% in the 4th quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 702,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,289,000 after buying an additional 577,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Frontdoor by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,885,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,417,000 after buying an additional 491,638 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Frontdoor during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,715,000. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in Frontdoor by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,191,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,483,000 after acquiring an additional 404,344 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Frontdoor by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,282,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,801,000 after acquiring an additional 350,800 shares during the period.

About Frontdoor

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

