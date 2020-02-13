Short Interest in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) Grows By 12.4%

Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,240,000 shares, an increase of 12.4% from the January 15th total of 10,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 9.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:GLUU traded up $0.81 on Thursday, reaching $7.64. 10,118,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,360,496. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 127.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.11. Glu Mobile has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $11.75.

Get Glu Mobile alerts:

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.64 million. Glu Mobile had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Glu Mobile will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Eric R. Ludwig sold 68,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $444,854.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,924.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Eric R. Ludwig sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,938 shares in the company, valued at $448,143.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 989,098 shares of company stock worth $6,993,846. Company insiders own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Glu Mobile during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Glu Mobile during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in Glu Mobile during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Glu Mobile during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Glu Mobile during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Glu Mobile in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Glu Mobile from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded Glu Mobile from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Glu Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Glu Mobile from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Glu Mobile presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.58.

Glu Mobile Company Profile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Glu Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glu Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.