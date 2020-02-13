Short Interest in Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (NYSE:HBB) Rises By 15.6%

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (NYSE:HBB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 320,900 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the January 15th total of 277,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBB. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 617,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,259,000 after purchasing an additional 139,947 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 526,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,025,000 after purchasing an additional 15,879 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 384,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,332,000 after purchasing an additional 13,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 33.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HBB opened at $14.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.04 million, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Hamilton Beach Brands has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $25.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.24 and its 200-day moving average is $16.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hamilton Beach Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Hamilton Beach Brands Company Profile

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer, commercial, specialty small appliance, and specialty retail market in the United States and internationally. It designs, markets, and distributes a range of small branded electric household and specialty housewares small appliances, including blenders, can openers, coffeemakers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens, as well as commercial products for restaurants, bars, and hotels under the Hamilton Beach Commercial and Proctor Silex Commercial brands.

