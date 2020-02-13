Short Interest in JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A (NYSE:JW.A) Grows By 12.3%

JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A (NYSE:JW.A) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 767,400 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the January 15th total of 683,300 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 255,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

In other news, EVP Gary M. Rinck sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $492,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,016.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,672. JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A has a 1-year low of $40.66 and a 1-year high of $52.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.91 and a 200 day moving average of $45.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A (NYSE:JW.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.18. JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $466.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A’s payout ratio is currently 45.95%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A Company Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Research, Publishing, and Solutions. The Research segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services. This segment also publishes journals in the areas of physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social science, and humanities and life sciences; and provides publishing software for scholarly and professional societies to deliver, host, enhance, market, and manage content on the Web.

