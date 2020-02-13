Short Interest in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Drops By 11.6%

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,210,000 shares, a drop of 11.6% from the January 15th total of 28,530,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $137.88. The company had a trading volume of 7,446,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,692,067. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.05. The company has a market capitalization of $432.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $98.09 and a one year high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total transaction of $2,064,572.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 458,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,188,125.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Scher sold 21,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total transaction of $3,009,427.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,636,842.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Winmill & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $800,000. Surevest Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 2,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 179.3% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 12,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 8,187 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Societe Generale lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

