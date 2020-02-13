Short Interest in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Increases By 12.1%

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,290,000 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the January 15th total of 5,610,000 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LLNW. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Limelight Networks to $4.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.30.

Shares of LLNW traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $5.56. 1,002,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,356,083. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.97 million, a P/E ratio of -42.77 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.75. Limelight Networks has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $5.69.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $60.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.79 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.02%. The business’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Limelight Networks will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Limelight Networks by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,802,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,066,000 after purchasing an additional 69,271 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Limelight Networks by 7.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,830,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,742,000 after purchasing an additional 415,347 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its position in Limelight Networks by 14.9% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 3,208,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,722,000 after purchasing an additional 415,102 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Limelight Networks by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,278,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,297,000 after purchasing an additional 92,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Limelight Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,262,000. 76.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

