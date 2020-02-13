Short Interest in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Rises By 15.9%

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 420,000 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the January 15th total of 362,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.7 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

NASDAQ MCRI opened at $56.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.94. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 52-week low of $40.78 and a 52-week high of $57.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCRI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 720,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,776,000 after buying an additional 9,426 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 26.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 3,781 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 7.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 4,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the second quarter valued at about $1,860,000. 60.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

