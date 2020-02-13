Short Interest in Mountain Province Diamonds, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPVD) Decreases By 11.7%

Mountain Province Diamonds, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPVD) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 225,600 shares, a drop of 11.7% from the January 15th total of 255,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mountain Province Diamonds stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Mountain Province Diamonds, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPVD) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,971 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Mountain Province Diamonds were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mountain Province Diamonds alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MPVD. ValuEngine downgraded Mountain Province Diamonds from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mountain Province Diamonds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $1.50 target price on Mountain Province Diamonds and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

MPVD remained flat at $$0.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.89. The stock has a market cap of $157.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.07. Mountain Province Diamonds has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Mountain Province Diamonds Company Profile

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué diamond mine located in the Northwest Territories, Canada. The company was formerly known as Mountain Province Mining Inc and changed its name to Mountain Province Diamonds Inc in October 2000.

Read More: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.