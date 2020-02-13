Short Interest in NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Expands By 15.3%

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 119,600 shares, a growth of 15.3% from the January 15th total of 103,700 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBSE. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $719,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

NBSE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded NeuBase Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on NeuBase Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on NeuBase Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

NASDAQ NBSE opened at $6.50 on Thursday. NeuBase Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $8.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.81.

About NeuBase Therapeutics

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of various antisense therapies to address genetic diseases in the United States. The company offers gene silencing therapies, including the proprietary PATrOL platform, a peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide for genetic diseases caused by mutant proteins, including the Huntington's disease and myotonic dystrophy, as well as various other genetic disorders.

